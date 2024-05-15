Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi holds first-ever road show in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar skips event

Mumbai: Amid chants and cheers of 'Modi-Modi-Modi', 'fir-ek-baar…Modi-sarkaar', 'abki baar-charsau paar', Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in the financial capital of Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

This was the first-ever road show by Modi in Mumbai.

Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) accounts for 10 Lok Sabha seats of the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra.

BJP supporters and Modi admirers were seen carrying posters, banners and placards Ram Mandir and the achievements of 10 years of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The Spirit of Mumbai and the financial capital’s ethos were reflected in the road show.

Modi began his road show in Ghatkopar after garlanding a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior.