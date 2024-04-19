PM Modi invokes Lord Krishna, Mohammed Shami to woo 'Yadavs & Muslims' in UP's Amroha poll rally

Seeking ballot to make a dent into the rival Samajwadi Party's Yadav and Muslim vote bank in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked Lord Krishna, who, according to the Hindu mythology, hailed from the 'Yaduvanshi' (Yadav) community, and Indian pacer Mohammed Shami at an election rally in Muslim dominated Amroha in the state.
Targeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that the former had "insulted" Lord Krishna recently during his (Modi) visit to Dwarka in Gujarat.
''I had worshiped Lord Krishna by going under the sea at Dwarka but the shehzada (Rahul) of Congress said that there was nothing under the sea to worship,'' Modi said.
''These people (Rahul and his allies) have been rejecting our thousands of years old faith for vote bank politics,'' he said.
''I want to ask those who call themselves leaders of the Yaduvanshi how can they withstand the insult of Lord Krishna and make compromises,'' Modi said, apparently referring to the electoral alliance between the SP and Congress in the state.
The Prime Minister also referred to Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who was a native of Amroha, and said that the centre had bestowed the Arjuna Award on him for his outstanding performance in the game of cricket.
''Our government conferred the Arjuna Award on him (Shami)..... the state government is also constructing a stadium here (Amroha),'' Modi said.
The prime minister also highlighted the 'achievements' of the centre and the state governments and said that every section of the population had been taken care of under their regimes irrespective of their caste and religion.
Amroha would go to polls in the second phase of polling on April 26. The BJP has fielded Kanwar Singh Tanwar while Congress-SP alliance has fielded Danish Ali, who crossed from the BSP recently.
(Published 19 April 2024, 12:44 IST)