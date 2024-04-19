PM Modi invokes Lord Krishna, Mohammed Shami to woo 'Yadavs & Muslims' in UP's Amroha poll rally

Seeking ballot to make a dent into the rival Samajwadi Party's Yadav and Muslim vote bank in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked Lord Krishna, who, according to the Hindu mythology, hailed from the 'Yaduvanshi' (Yadav) community, and Indian pacer Mohammed Shami at an election rally in Muslim dominated Amroha in the state.

Targeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that the former had "insulted" Lord Krishna recently during his (Modi) visit to Dwarka in Gujarat.

''I had worshiped Lord Krishna by going under the sea at Dwarka but the shehzada (Rahul) of Congress said that there was nothing under the sea to worship,'' Modi said.

''These people (Rahul and his allies) have been rejecting our thousands of years old faith for vote bank politics,'' he said.