Poor response to repolling at Indiganatta village in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar

Police security was beefed up in the village for repolling to prevent any untoward incident. The residents of Indiganatha and Mendare come under this polling booth limits. In all, there are 528 voters, including 279 men and 249 women.

Demanding infrastructure and development, the villagers had earlier warned of boycotting the polls. However, the officials convinced the tribals and nine people cast their vote on April 26. However, the irked villagers started pelting stones at the polling booth and damaged the electronic voting machine and furniture. A few villagers were injured in the melee.