Poor response to repolling at Indiganatta village in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar

As per the directions of the Election Commission, the repolling started at 7 am in the Polling Station Number 146, Government Lower Primary School at Indiganatta village in Hanur taluk amid tight police security on Monday.
The response from the people for the repolling, right from the morning, was poor. In all, 71 people had voted till 5 pm which is 13.45% as per the data available. The voting process was stopped here on April 26 following a clash and the subsequent damage to EVMs and furniture.
Police security was beefed up in the village for repolling to prevent any untoward incident. The residents of Indiganatha and Mendare come under this polling booth limits. In all, there are 528 voters, including 279 men and 249 women.
Demanding infrastructure and development, the villagers had earlier warned of boycotting the polls. However, the officials convinced the tribals and nine people cast their vote on April 26. However, the irked villagers started pelting stones at the polling booth and damaged the electronic voting machine and furniture. A few villagers were injured in the melee.
Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Shilpa Nag and General Observer Partha Gupta visited the spot and submitted a report to the Election Commission. Based on the report, the Commission had directed the officials to conduct the repolling.
