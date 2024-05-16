Post-poll violence in Andhra: EC asks Home Ministry to retain 25 companies of paramilitary in state for 15 days

They told the Chief Secretary and the DGP to ensure that violence is not repeated and all Superintendents of Police (SPs) be tasked to take pre-emptive measures to avoid such a situation in future.

A statement said the EC directed the top state officials for strict supervision to ensure appropriate decision on timely filing of chargesheet against the culprits, preferably within the Model Code of Conduct period.

After the officials shared their assessment of negligence and lack of supervision on the part of officials in violence hit districts, the EC ordered the transfer of Palnadu District Collector and suspension of SPs of Palnadu and Ananthapuramu. The SP Of Tirupati should also be transferred. All the officials will face departmental enquiry.