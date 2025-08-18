Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Two boys seriously injured in separate incidents of attacks by stray dogs in Udaipur, Alwar

Locals have expressed concern over the increasing number of stray dog attacks in the city.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 17:09 IST
India NewsRajasthanstray dogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us