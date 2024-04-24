Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Priority is to ensure defeat of BJP; no compromise with Congress: TN CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pointing to so and so and saying that he or she is the undisputed leader, is an autocratic tendency. India is a democracy and in much of India's history as a democracy, parties have gone into elections recounting what they have done so far and promising what they will do in the future. Does the BJP have the courage to talk about what they have done over the last 10 years on core issues they had spoken about in the run-up to the 2014 elections? Will they open their mouths about black money, inflation, the price rise, prices of petrol/diesel/LPG, US Dollar vs INR, employment, women's security, etc. now? That is the real setback. But instead of discussing that, even the media is going behind the agenda set by the BJP.