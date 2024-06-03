Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Priyank Kharge rubbishes exit poll findings, says Congress will win 18 seats in Karnataka

Kharge, as an example, said most of the exit poll surveys of the 2023 Assembly elections had not clearly predicted that the Congress would come to power in the state and yet they did.
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 23:02 IST
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 23:02 IST

Dismissing exit poll findings of the Lok Sabha elections, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said on Sunday that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will win over 295 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. He added that the Congress will bag 18 seats in the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said most of the exit poll surveys of the 2023 Assembly elections had not clearly predicted that the Congress would come to power in the state.

The surveys had then predicted that no party would get a clear majority. You know what happened... the grand old party won 136 seats, he said. 

“We were then confident of winning 125 seats. We have more faith in people than the surveys conducted by the media houses. Moreover, the results will be out in 48 hours,” Priyank said. 

“Since the beginning, the BJP has been saying ‘Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar’. The leaders of the saffron party had stated that if they win 400 seats, they could easily change the Constitution. The BJP is expected to win 230 seats,” the minister said.

‘Cong will get 14-16 seats’

Echoing Priyank’s views, KKRDB chairman and Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh said it’s certain that the Congress would win 14 to 16 seats in the state.

According to the internal survey by the Congress, the party will win 14 to 16 seats in the state.

The Congress government has walked the talk. It won’t be a surprise if the Congress wins 20 seats in the state, Singh said.

“There is an anti-BJP wave in the country. Hence, the INDIA bloc will get more than 295 seats,” he said.

Published 02 June 2024, 23:02 IST
