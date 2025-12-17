Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Decoding the costs of bad growth

Decoding the costs of bad growth

India cannot let political narratives around the 'Hindu rate of growth' deflect questions on inequitable progress
Jagdish Rattanani
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 19:19 IST
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 19:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us