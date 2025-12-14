<p>The BJP’s choice of Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as its national working president may not be a surprise when seen along with the party’s recent picks for top positions. Chief ministers Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh), and Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) were all “unexpected” choices and aged under 60 when nominated. Nitin Nabin, 45, takes forward this generational shift as the youngest-ever president of the party. As many veterans enter the final phase of their careers, the BJP is preparing for a change of guard. The shift to the present leadership was not smooth, and the party may want to avoid a similar situation.</p>.<p>Nabin has a political and ideological legacy as the son of a former party leader and MLA. He comes with organisational and administrative experience as a five-time legislator, as a leader of the party’s student and youth organisations, and as a minister in the state cabinet. His work, in a state where the party does not have full reins of power, has involved experience in a coalition government. Another significant role has been as the party's election in-charge in Chhattisgarh. Nabin’s lack of national experience may have been taken into consideration, but that could also turn out to be an advantage. He will be primed for the top position under JP Nadda and the watchful eyes of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Although he does not have an RSS background, there is no doubt that approval from the Sangh leadership has been secured. This is a strategic choice that, at once, ensures the continuance of existing power structures in the party and signals a concerted effort to appeal to the youthful and aspirational sections of the cadre that are coming to the fore.</p>.<p>The new chief will have his task cut out. While the BJP dominates much of the country, there are states and regions outside its scope of dominance. Nabin faces the challenge of consolidating the party in its strongholds while expanding to traditionally unfriendly territory. He will be working with ambitious leaders, which comes with its own set of challenges. It must be noted that Nabin is a nominated president and not a democratically elected leader. The BJP and the government it leads at the Centre have faced credible criticism of weakening the country’s democratic structures and institutions. Leadership shifts must also be aligned with the truth that political parties cannot thrive, even survive, when democracy is not in its best shape.</p>