Priyanka Gandhi will not be with people of Wayanad, says LDF candidate

A senior leader of the CPI and a former MLA, Mokeri, said the people of Wayanad experienced the result of electing Rahul Gandhi in the past five years and the voters could not even see him.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 06:27 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 06:27 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiWayanad

