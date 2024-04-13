Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi govt actually is 'Adani govt'

India's institutions belong to all its people and they do not belong to the RSS. Most vice-chancellors of varsities come from the RSS and bureaucracy and legal system is infiltrated by the RSS which is an 'attack on the very idea of our nation.'

In Tirunelveli, he alleged that all of India's institutions and agencies have been 'stuffed full of RSS people.'

He slammed Modi over the electoral bond scheme and alleged it became apparent subsequently that it was 'extortion.'

Further, he alleged 'this is the single biggest act of corruption done by anybody in the world.' However, Modi claims of cleaning politics.