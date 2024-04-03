Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad, says 'this election is fight for soul of India'

Wayanad: After filing his nomination paper for contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala for the second consecutive term, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that this election is a "fight for the soul of India".
"This election is a fight for the soul of India; it is a fight to preserve our democracy from the forces of hatred, corruption, and injustice that seek to suppress the voice of Bharat Mata," he said in a social media post.
He added that he, along with every member of I.N.D.I.A. bloc, would not rest until the battle was won. "We will bring together every citizen from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Manipur to Mumbai to strengthen our union of states," he said.
Contesting to win the election: CPI's Wayanad candidate Annie Raja
Earlier during the day, Rahul's opponent at Wayanad and CPI national leader Annie Raja reiterated the criticism against the Congress national leader for contesting from Kerala.
"Rahul and the Congress party should tell what political message they are giving with Rahul's contest in Kerala where the electoral fight is mainly between the Congress-led UDF and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front. This election is a fight against BJP's fascism and attempts to sabotage the nation's secularism. Hence the Congress leader should have contested against the BJP," she said.
Rejecting BJP's narrative that it was a friendly fight between Congress and CPI leaders at Wayanad as both parties are part of I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Annie Raja said that she was contesting the election to win.
She also said that all top leaders of the left front including CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja, who is also her husband, would also come down to campaign for her.
