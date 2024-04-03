Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad, says 'this election is fight for soul of India'

Contesting to win the election: CPI's Wayanad candidate Annie Raja

Earlier during the day, Rahul's opponent at Wayanad and CPI national leader Annie Raja reiterated the criticism against the Congress national leader for contesting from Kerala.

"Rahul and the Congress party should tell what political message they are giving with Rahul's contest in Kerala where the electoral fight is mainly between the Congress-led UDF and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front. This election is a fight against BJP's fascism and attempts to sabotage the nation's secularism. Hence the Congress leader should have contested against the BJP," she said.

Rejecting BJP's narrative that it was a friendly fight between Congress and CPI leaders at Wayanad as both parties are part of I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Annie Raja said that she was contesting the election to win.

She also said that all top leaders of the left front including CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja, who is also her husband, would also come down to campaign for her.