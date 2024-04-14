'Eat fish, pig or elephant but why make it a show': Rajnath Singh takes dig at Tejashwi Yadav

Jamui (Bihar): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been receiving invitations for functions scheduled abroad next year, which shows that the "entire world believes his return to power is inevitable".

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Jamui district, the former BJP president said, "Election season is known to be volatile everywhere. People view these times with a degree of consternation, but not so in the case of India. The entire world believes PM Modi will be back for a third consecutive term in office."

He is already being invited abroad for functions that are to be held next year, Singh claimed.

Without mentioning RJD president Lalu Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav by name, the former BJP president referred to a "display of enjoying a meal of fish during Navratri, perhaps hoping that the sight will be enjoyed by people of other faiths".

"You may eat fish, a pig or an elephant. But what is the point you are trying to prove by making a show of your act at a time when people are observing austerities,' exclaimed Singh.