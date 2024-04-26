Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Rs 4.8 cr cash seized; case booked against Chikkaballapur BJP candidate

Just a day before 14 Lok Sabha segments go to polls, the Election Commission seized cash amounting to Rs 4.8 crore from a house in Yelahanka, which comes under Chikkaballapura constituency. The flying squad in charge of enforcing model code of conduct (MCC) has booked a case against BJP candidateDr K Sudhakar, according to sources.
Many bundles of Rs 500 were found during a raid in a house belonging to Govindappa, the election officials said. The BJP candidate was booked after interrogating the house owner, sources said.
The income tax department, who also arrived at the spot, is expected to take up the case for further investigation.
With the seizure of Rs 4.8 crore, the total amount of cash seized in Bengaluru since the model code of conduct came into force on March 16 comes to about Rs 17 crore. Across Karnataka, the election commissioner has seized about Rs 50 crore worth of cash, liquor, narcotics drugs, precious metals, gift articles etc.
In Bengaluru, the flying squad, static surveillance team and the police have booked about 6,552 FIRs with respect to model code of conduct violations. Besides cash, 4.67 lakh litres of liquor and 227 kg of drugs were also seized.
Other than Chikkaballapura constituency, the Election commission on Thursday seized Rs 10 lakh cash in Bengaluru North and Rs 34.97 lakh in Bengaluru Rural constituency.
The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.
