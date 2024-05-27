Home
electionsindia

SC refuses to hear BJP's plea against Calcutta HC order over ads violating MCC

The Calcutta HC had refused to interfere with a single-judge verdict restraining the party from issuing advertisements that are allegedly 'violative' of the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha polls.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 06:07 IST
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 06:07 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain BJP's plea against the Calcutta High Court order restraining it from issuing advertisements 'violative' of poll code, news agency PTI reported.

The SC was scheduled to hear the plea filed by the BJP challenging the Calcutta HC order that had refused to interfere with a single-judge verdict restraining the party from issuing advertisements that are allegedly 'violative' of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Lok Sabha polls.

More to follow...

Published 27 May 2024, 06:07 IST
India NewsBJPSupreme Courtcalcutta high courtmccadvertisementsmodel code of conductLok Sabha Elections 2024

