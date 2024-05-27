SC refuses to hear BJP's plea against Calcutta HC order over ads violating MCC

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain BJP's plea against the Calcutta High Court order restraining it from issuing advertisements 'violative' of poll code, news agency PTI reported.

The SC was scheduled to hear the plea filed by the BJP challenging the Calcutta HC order that had refused to interfere with a single-judge verdict restraining the party from issuing advertisements that are allegedly 'violative' of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Lok Sabha polls.

More to follow...