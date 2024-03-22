Sixth Schedule demand: Ladakh groups considering Lok Sabha polls boycott

Srinagar: Influential Ladakhi organisations, Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), are considering against participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls over their demand for bringing the region under the ambit of provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
The groups are demanding constitutional safeguards to protect the region’s demography, land and jobs. In September 2020, these groups had also called for boycott of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections over the same demands, but later withdrew after the Centre said it was “positively considering” the demand for protecting jobs and land for locals.
The LAB and KDA, a collective representing several social, religious, political and student organisations of the region, held a joint meeting in Leh on Thursday, and discussed several options to intensify their agitation in support of their demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status including possible boycott of upcoming Parliamentary elections.
The 6th Schedule guarantees protections to land and a nominal autonomy for the country’s tribal areas. The meeting, however, is yet to take a final decision. There were reports that the two bodies might consult stakeholders and meet again before taking the call.
Lone Lok Sabha seat in Ladakh is scheduled to go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20. The seat was won by the BJP in 2014 and 2019 elections when Ladakh was part of undivided State of Jammu and Kashmir.
Renowned Ladakh-based environmental activist and Ramon Magsasay award winner Sonam Wangchuk had started his “21-day climate fast” on March 6 to highlight the region’s vulnerability to climate change, and its link to rights accorded in the Sixth Schedule.
On every passing day of his fast, hundreds of people gather to join him to express their solidarity and support. Wangchuk’s climate fast has received support by citizens, politicians, social-environmental activists from different parts of the country.
(Published 22 March 2024, 06:23 IST)