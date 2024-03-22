Sixth Schedule demand: Ladakh groups considering Lok Sabha polls boycott

Srinagar: Influential Ladakhi organisations, Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), are considering against participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls over their demand for bringing the region under the ambit of provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The groups are demanding constitutional safeguards to protect the region’s demography, land and jobs. In September 2020, these groups had also called for boycott of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections over the same demands, but later withdrew after the Centre said it was “positively considering” the demand for protecting jobs and land for locals.

The LAB and KDA, a collective representing several social, religious, political and student organisations of the region, held a joint meeting in Leh on Thursday, and discussed several options to intensify their agitation in support of their demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status including possible boycott of upcoming Parliamentary elections.