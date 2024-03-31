South will help reach Modi target of 370; BJP has highest TRP in country: Nitin Gadkari

He dismissed allegations that the Modi government is “weaponising” central probe agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and CBI to weaken the opposition, saying BJP’s rivals should make efforts to overcome adversity by winning the confidence of the people.

“Is it our responsibility to make the opposition weak or strong? When we had just two MPs and were weak, we never got any package out of sympathy,” Gadkari, who is seeking a third Lok Sabha term from Nagpur, said.