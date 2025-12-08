<p>Bharathinagar: A man from the Budbudke community (a community traditionally involved in begging and fortune-telling) snatched the mangalsutra (wedding chain) of a woman and fled at Kadiluvagilu village, near Bharathinagar, Maddur taluk, Mandya district. Nanjamma is the victim.</p><p>Police said, the accused, who had come to Nanjamma’s house, seeking alms, was asked by Nanjamma to read her fortune regarding her son's marriage. The accused told her that her son's marriage fortune (Kankana Bhagya) would align only if she performed a ritual.</p><p>The accused instructed Nanjamma to place her mangalsutra in an earthen pot and perform a puja. Nanjamma agreed and placed her mangalsutra in a pot, setting up the puja arrangements. While the earthen pot was placed near the accused, Nanjamma went to the kitchen to fetch a few more puja materials. The accused then took the mangalsutra from the pot and fled the spot.</p><p>Nanjamma informed her son that the Budbudke man, who had come to read fortunes, stole her mangalsutra. Both, mother and son, lodged a complaint at KM Doddi Police Station in Bharathinagar.</p>