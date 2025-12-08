Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mandya: Man seeking alms steals woman's mangalsutra

The accused stole the woman's mangalsutra by tricking her into a ritual.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 12:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 12:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us