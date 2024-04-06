Taking name of Ram, BJP spreading agenda of Nathuram: Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar

Asked how the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc would deal with what many perceive as a wave over the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya that could benefit the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, "What is the need for the Congress to deal with it? There is nothing wrong if there is a wave of Lord Ram in the country... It would have been wrong if there would have been a wave of 'Nathuram' (a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse)' in the country."

"I think what the BJP is propagating, it had no role in it. Ram ji was in Treta Yug, the BJP was formed in 1980. The BJP is engaged in how to dupe those people who believe in Ram, so, Ram's name (naam) is taken but actions (kaam) are of Nathuram. This game benefits the BJP," the Congress leader said.