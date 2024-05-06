Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Teachers' body asks DU to take down PM Modi's photos from website, terms it poll code violation

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party teachers' body, AADTA, has written to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh requesting to take down the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders from the varsity's website stating it violates the UGC's directives to enforce Model Code of Conduct in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

The official websites of several colleges, including the Hansraj College and Non Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), display photographs of political figures.

Asked for a comment on violation of the UGC's directives, chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar told PTI, 'Following a letter received by the Ministry of Education from the ECI, emphasising the need to adhere to electoral guidelines, the UGC has written to all higher education institutions (HEIs) with a request to strictly follow the guidelines of the ECI as issued from time to time. All HEIs must adhere to the ECI guidelines on the Model Code of Conduct."

There was no immediate response from the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor's office.