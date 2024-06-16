Chidambaram says BJP, AIADMK fighting Tamil Nadu bypoll through 'proxy'

Chennai: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday alleged the BJP and AIADMK are fighting the July 10 Vikravandi bypoll through 'proxy' PMK and that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc must ensure a resounding victory of the DMK candidate.
Hitting out at Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK for boycotting the bypoll, Chidambaram, in a post on X, said: "AIADMK's decision to boycott the Vikravandi by-election is clear evidence that it has received instructions from the 'top' to facilitate the electoral chances of the NDA candidate (PMK). Both BJP and AIADMK are fighting the battle through a proxy (PMK). The I.N.D.I.A. bloc must ensure the resounding victory of the DMK candidate."
Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, AIADMK, on June 15 announced a boycott of the bypoll to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, alleging the ruling DMK will unleash 'violence' and not allow people to vote 'independently.' Pattali Makkal Katchi, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu announced on Saturday that the party's vice-president C Anbumani, will contest the Vikravandi bypoll. Ahead of the others, the DMK had announced its candidate Anniyur Siva for the bypoll.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 16 June 2024, 06:48 IST