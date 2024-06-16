Chidambaram says BJP, AIADMK fighting Tamil Nadu bypoll through 'proxy'

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK for boycotting the bypoll, Chidambaram, in a post on X, said: "AIADMK's decision to boycott the Vikravandi by-election is clear evidence that it has received instructions from the 'top' to facilitate the electoral chances of the NDA candidate (PMK). Both BJP and AIADMK are fighting the battle through a proxy (PMK). The I.N.D.I.A. bloc must ensure the resounding victory of the DMK candidate."