Traditional vote-bases of CPI(M), Congress 'completely collapsed' due to appeasement politics: Prakash Javadekar

The former Union Minister also claimed that the Christian community is coming closer to the BJP and will vote for the BJP, as "they know that Rahul Gandhi is not going to become the Prime Minister and the Congress has no future."

Asked about the violence in Manipur and the Christian community's concern over it, Javadekar said it was not a Hindu-Christian fight but a conflict between Kukkis and Meitis—two tribal communities. He accused the Congress and the CPI(M) of 'unleashing a misinformation campaign' about it in Kerala.