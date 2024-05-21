Turn of Kashi, Ayodhya over, now it's Mathura's turn: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Kurukshetra

Addressing an election rally here, he said, "The turn of Kashi and Ayodhya is over. Now it's the turn of Mathura. The wait for both of them (Ayodhya and Varanasi) has already ended. Now, we are making efforts for Mathura. We are proceeding there and its beginning will be from Kurukshetra."

The chief minister was apparently referring to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after a Supreme Court ruling and the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi. Courts are also hearing temple-mosque disputes in Varanasi and Mathura.