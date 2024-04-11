Vidarbha statehood demand missing from poll narratives in Maharashtra

Nagpur: Nagpur's Zero Mile, which is India's geographical centre, forms the hub of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.

For more than a century, a large section of people in the region have been demanding that Vidarbha should be a separate state - a campaign that started much before the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, which led to the creation of Maharashtra as a Marathi-linguistic state on May 1, 1960.

The region is known for its tigers, oranges, cotton, coal as well as its unique food culture.

The Vidarbha region has links to Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The region - spread across 97,404 sq kms - occupies 31.6 per cent of the total area and holds 21.3 per cent of the total population of Maharashtra.

In terms of size, Vidarbha - which has 11 districts spread across two revenue divisions of Nagpur and Amravati - is bigger than several Indian states.

On May 1, 1960, the Vidarbha region - which was carved out of Central Provinces and Berar - was merged with the newly-formed Maharashtra.

The demand for a separate Vidarbha is over a century old and has led to protests in the past.

Come the Lok Sabha or the Vidhan Sabha elections - and the demand for statehood for the central Indian region of Vidarbha gains momentum.

However, in the 2024 general elections, the Vidarbha statehood demand seems to be missing from the poll narratives and assurances of the major political parties and coalitions.