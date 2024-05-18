Home
Watch | Independent candidate in Bihar rides a donkey for Lok Sabha poll campaign, here's why

Competing against him are I.N.D.I.A. bloc's Chanchal Kumar Paswan for the Gopalganj (SC reserved) Lok Sabha seat whereas NDA has fielded Alok Kumar Suman.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 09:10 IST

To grab eyeballs, election candidates often come up with new and unusual ideas to woo voters. Adding to that, a bizarre incident has surfaced on social media where a candidate from Bihar has been going out for campaigns on a donkey.

Satyendra Baitha who is from Gopalganj Shyampur village and is an independent candidate, has been contesting for Bihar's Gopalganj constituency and has been campaigning on a donkey door-to-door.

According to a report by News18, Baitha had also gone to file his Lok Sabha nomination papers on the donkey.

According to the publication, when asked the reason for his unusual choice, the candidate said, "As the prices of petrol and diesel are high and it is not affordable for many people like me, I have decided to campaign by riding the donkey. I even rode a donkey to reach the Collectorate for filing my nomination papers."

Baitha said he wants to open a sugar mill in the district and also an university. Sanitation is also on the top of his to-do-lists if he wins.

The candidate added, "Many candidates have won elections in the past. After winning the elections, they were hardly seen in the district for five years. They used to stay either in Delhi or Patna. I am a local resident and available round the clock for the public."

Polling for Gopalganj seat in Bihar will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc has fielded Chanchal Kumar Paswan for the Gopalganj (SC reserved) Lok Sabha seat whereas, the NDA has nominated Alok Kumar Suman.

Published 18 May 2024, 09:10 IST
