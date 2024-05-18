Watch | Independent candidate in Bihar rides a donkey for Lok Sabha poll campaign, here's why

To grab eyeballs, election candidates often come up with new and unusual ideas to woo voters. Adding to that, a bizarre incident has surfaced on social media where a candidate from Bihar has been going out for campaigns on a donkey.

Satyendra Baitha who is from Gopalganj Shyampur village and is an independent candidate, has been contesting for Bihar's Gopalganj constituency and has been campaigning on a donkey door-to-door.

According to a report by News18, Baitha had also gone to file his Lok Sabha nomination papers on the donkey.