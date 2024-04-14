We allied with BJP to resolve state's issues, says HDK

Bengaluru: The JD(S) has allied with the BJP to resolve the long-pending issues related to Karnataka, former CM H D Kumaraswamy said.
In an exclusive interview to DH, Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that the BJP and JD(S) together would win at least 25 seats.
“We’re aiming for all 28 seats, but I’m confident of 25,” Kumaraswamy, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Mandya, said.
“The negative publicity stunt by Congress against BJP will not work with people. They’re aware of Congress’ contribution when it was in power for 40 long years. Their false propaganda won’t work,” he said.
Kumaraswamy insisted that the JD(S) has the capacity to win 3-4 seats on its own.
“But the present political scenario required an alliance. Tell me, what can I do with 3-4 MPs? What development can be done for the state?”
Partnering with a party that will come to power is necessary to resolve Karnataka’s issues, Kumaraswamy said.
“My only aim is to bring solutions to long-pending irrigation issues. In the next five years, by joining our hands with Narendra Modi and under the leadership of former PM H D Deve Gowda, we can convince the Union government and resolve various issues,” he said.
Reiterating that the Congress government will fall after the Lok Sabha election, Kumaraswamy said, “It will die by suicide. There’s no need to destabilise it. There are groups within Congress... lots of differences. It may explode any time.”
'Political strategy'
Responding to Congress’ repeated criticism that Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath is contesting on BJP’s ticket in Bangalore Rural, Kumaraswamy said this was “a political strategy” to win the seat. Dr Manjunath is up against Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s brother and sitting MP D K Suresh.
“I want to ask people who’re saying that Dr Manjunath shouldn’t have entered politics: why not? He’s also a citizen of this country and it’s an opportunity for people to utilise his experience in the health sector by voting for him,” he said.
“Considering Manjunath’s service, BJP high command pressured us that he contest on their symbol,” he added.
Kumaraswamy also explained that the decision to field Dr Manjunath on the BJP’s ticket was based on the vote share held by both parties.
“Manjunath contesting from BJP or JD(S) doesn’t matter. We’ll win,” he said.
“The DK brothers are desperate and insecure. They’re threatening voters, which won’t work this time.”
On talk that his son Nikhil will contest from Channapatna Assembly segment that will become vacant, if he (Kumaraswamy) wins Mandya, he said no decision was made yet.
On Deve Gowda, 90, campaigning for his grandson Prajwal Revanna’s re-election in Hassan, Kumaraswamy said: “People of Hassan have special affection for Deve Gowda. He’s yielding to that love and affection.”
Manjunath contesting from BJP or JD(S) doesn’t matter. We’ll win. The DK brothers are desperate and insecure. They’re threatening voters which won’t work this time.H D Kumaraswamy