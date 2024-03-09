Who can protect India’s general elections from deepfakes and disinformation?

Tech platforms and companies: Capability gap

Social media and communication platforms will serve as the main distribution channels for deceptive generative AI-based information whether they like it or not. This is to be expected in spaces with low entry costs and high degrees of reliance ‘on user-generated content’. With the Union government’s posturing on safe harbour protections, and wielding the (deeply flawed) Information Technology rules like the Damocles’ Sword, the platforms will, at the very least, want to create the impression of responding.

Even if their efforts are genuine, there are still significant challenges to overcome. Limited previews of OpenAI’s Sora indicate that detection of synthetically generated videos is going to become harder as researchers and analysts rely on ‘glitches’ as indicators. Audio ‘deepfakes’ are already extremely difficult for practitioners to detect, with investigations often being inconclusive. Much has been made of a recent pledge by technology companies, but the multi-faceted problems of scale and complex social issues mean they face a capability gap. Besides, many of them have signed and implemented ‘voluntary codes’ in India (elections), the EU, and Australia (disinformation). It is hard to say whether any of them were effective, while the same companies have pared down their trust and safety operations.

The non-deterministic nature of outputs means that moderation/restriction of prompts by generative AI tools themselves can only produce limited results. Similarly watermarking, visible or invisible, can often be bypassed by simple techniques, or using tools that do not enforce such practices. A lot of these efforts are brittle and crumble against motivated bad actors. With elections fast approaching, expect limited relief, if any, from this avenue.