From 'chains of slavery' protest against BJP to landing straight in the saffron fold: Who is Sushil Kumar Rinku?

In August last year, Sushil Kumar Rinku, then an Aam Aadmi Party MP, had protested his suspension from the Lok Sabha, alongside fellow AAP members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, who too were suspended from the Rajya Sabha. Images of Rinku marching through the Parliament grounds in 'chains', advocating for the liberation of the nation's democracy from oppression, circulated widely on social media.

Rinku had condemned the BJP-led central government for undermining democracy and urged the public to oust the saffron party from authority in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Who is Sushil Kumar Rinku?

Sushil Kumar Rinku, belonging to the Dalit community, initiated his political journey as a municipal corporation councillor and later ascended to the position of MLA under the Congress banner in 2017. However, his political trajectory shifted when he faced defeat in the 2022 assembly elections, losing to AAP candidate Sheetal Angural.

In April 2023, amidst the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar, Sushil Kumar Rinku resigned from membership with the Congress to align with the AAP. Subsequently, he was nominated as the AAP contender for the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in the initial candidate roster.