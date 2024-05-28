Why BJP not using bulldozer against paper leak accused, asks Akhilesh

Addressing a joint rally with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency, Yadav said, "On June 4, happy days will come, happy days will come for the press as well. Mantri mandal (council of ministers) and 'media mandal' will change."

"This election is to save the Constitution," he said.

The SP chief further said that if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc forms government after June 4, the quantity of free ration will increase, and along with ration, (mobile) data will also be provided.

"I.N.D.I.A. bloc and Samajwadi Party have decided that you will be given government jobs under reservation. The Agniveer scheme will be scrapped," Yadav said.

Taking a dig at the Yogi Adityanath government, he said, "They said investment would be brought in UP...but investment neither reached Gorakhpur nor Deoria. They even sold those institutions, which could have provided jobs."

Yadav also addressed an election meeting in Padrauna in Kushinagar district in support of SP candidate Ajay Pratap Singh, and attacked the BJP for alleged discriminatory policies against those who leaked examination question papers.

He also criticized the Adityanath government over lack of development in Kushinagar.

"The bulldozer of these people (Adityanath government) remains always ready, but when it comes to run over the people who leak exam papers, the keys get lost somewhere," Yadav said.

In this election, people are with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as they have decided to save the Constitution, he said. "Those who are planning to change the Constitution, people will change them."

"They (BJP) have taken away the jobs of the youth...income of farmers has not doubled. Instead, everything in the market is expensive now, whether it is petrol, diesel, or fertilizers," the SP chief said.