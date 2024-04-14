Why probe into Mahakal Lok corruption disappeared & crimes against dalits increasing in MP, asks Congress

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Sunday posed several questions to him asking why the probe into Mahakal Lok corruption "disappeared" and why the BJP-ruled state has the "highest" crime rate against Dalits.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also questioned the prime minister about his party's track record in "providing justice" to tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh.

"Today's questions for PM Modi as he heads to MP: Why has the Mahakal Lok corruption probe disappeared? MP has the highest crime rate against Dalits.

"Why is it increasing? Why is the MP State Government so firm on denying Adivasi communities justice," Ramesh asked in a post on X.