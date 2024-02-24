Will fight to retain Mandya for BJP in LS polls: Sumalatha

Mandya: MP A Sumalatha on Friday asserted that she would fight till the last moment to ensure that the BJP retains the Mandya segment in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
She told reporters here, “The information about the alliance party JD(S) getting Mandya segment is not final. I will surely contest the election from Mandya.”
“I am striving to organise the BJP in Mandya district. I will wait till the ticket is finalised and speak later. I am confident that the BJP will field its candidate in the Mandya segment. I am not lobbying for the ticket. I am fighting for the people of Mandya,” she said.
“If I want to get a ticket, I can get a chance from anywhere. But the people of Mandya are important to me. Let the JD(S) men say whatever they want. I will wait till the ticket is officially announced. Later, I will decide on the future course of action”, Sumalatha said.
(Published 23 February 2024, 23:45 IST)