Assembly Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Who will rule Haryana, J&K? India awaits results
Good morning dear readers! The counting day for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections is upon us. Today we will get to know which party/parties will get to rule these two regions for the next five years. The first ever polls in Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory witnessed a voter turnout of 63.45%, less than the 65.52% recorded in the 2014 assembly elections. Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90%. Follow DH for more updates!
Here's a look at polling percentages in both Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir
Haryana: Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent.
Jammu and Kashmir: The first ever polls in Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory witnessed a voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, less than the 65.52 per cent recorded in the 2014 assembly elections.
17:1007 Oct 2024
J&K polls: Three-tier security arrangements in place at counting centres
Stringent security arrangements have been put in place at all district headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir for the counting of votes on Tuesday for the 90-member assembly, paving way for first elected government in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 five years ago.
A three-tier security set up has been put in place at all the 20 counting centres across Jammu and Kashmir where the votes will be counted on Tuesday, said an official of the Election Commission.
The first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 was held over three phases with 24 seats going to polls in the first phase on September 18. The second phase of polling was held on September 18 in which 26 seats went to polls while the polling for remaining 40 seats was held on October 1.