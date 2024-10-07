Assembly Elections 2024 Results LIVE: Who will rule Haryana, J&K? India awaits results

Stringent security arrangements have been put in place at all district headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir for the counting of votes on Tuesday for the 90-member assembly, paving way for first elected government in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 five years ago.

A three-tier security set up has been put in place at all the 20 counting centres across Jammu and Kashmir where the votes will be counted on Tuesday, said an official of the Election Commission.

The first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 was held over three phases with 24 seats going to polls in the first phase on September 18. The second phase of polling was held on September 18 in which 26 seats went to polls while the polling for remaining 40 seats was held on October 1.

