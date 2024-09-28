Hezbollah chief Nasrallah's killing: Mehbooba Mufti cancels election campaign for a day

People's Democratic party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that her campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections has been called off for a day in solidarity with the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasarallah and other martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza.
Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that Nasrallah, one of its founders, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day.
Announcing the decision to cancel her campaigns for a day, Mufti posted on X, "Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance."
Published 28 September 2024, 16:44 IST