<p>Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced health issues and remained confined in his room at the Circuit House from afternoon onwards on Wednesday and also did not attend the legislature proceedings at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha. </p><p>BJP leader and MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi met Siddaramaiah and inquired his health.</p><p>Jarkiholi told reporters that himself came to the Circuit House to see Siddaramaiah after getting to know he was unwell. We exchanged pleasantries and myself wished him early recovery. Politics or other topics were not discussed. </p><p>Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh inquired health of the chief minister. He said, chief minister was in good health and himself has had lunch with him. He has to reply in the house on Thursday, hence has been availing information. </p><p>Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yatindra too arrived in the evening to inquire his fathers health. He said that Siddaramaiah had suffered from a diarrhoea-like infection, had taken medication and was resting. Chief minister will attend the legislature session on Thursday.</p>