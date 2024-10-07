Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 constituency-wise results LIVE | Counting set to begin at 8 am
Hello readers! Counting day is upon us for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The Union Territory, which is holding its first election after being declared as such, and the first assembly election in the region in 10 years, saw a turnout of 63.45%. The main contenders for the Chief Minister's throne are the BJP and the alliance of NC-Congress, while parties like PDP and Awami Ittehad Party could play the vital role of kingmakers. Exit polls suggest a hung assembly, with no outright party dominating. As such, NC chief Farooq Abdullah has already started playing coalition politics, attempting to woe PDP and its chief Mehbooba Mufti. Stay tuned with DH for the latest updates on the results of each constituency!
BJP fails in Kashmir, NC and PDP perform badly in Jammu, say exit polls
Jammu and Kashmir saw lower turnout at 63.45% compared to 2014, which recorded 65.52%
Citizens of Jammu and Kashmir voted in an assembly election for the first time in 10 years
Following fractured mandates in the last three Assembly elections (2002, 2008, and 2014), the prospect of another hung assembly looms large.
The first ever polls in Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory witnessed a voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, less than the 65.52 percent recorded in the 2014 assembly elections, PTI reported.
