Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: EC enforces exit poll ban during J&K polls

Invoking Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (R.P. Act, 1951), the ECI notification emphasised that "no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media, or disseminate in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll during such period as may be notified by the Election Commission in this regard." "Any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term that may extend to two years, or with a fine, or both," the ECI notification reads.