Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Focus shifts on counting day as parties declare expectations

Major political parties have already begun to declare their expectations. Ram Madhav, the BJP’s in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir elections said they were confident to inch closer to the majority mark.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:23 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

