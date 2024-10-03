Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Focus shifts on counting day as parties declare expectations

<p>Srinagar: As first assembly polls in a decade in Jammu and Kashmir concluded peacefully on Tuesday, all eyes now turn to the counting scheduled for October 8.</p><p>The election held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, witnessed a high voter turnout and significant campaigning from major political parties, and has sparked a flurry of claims and counterclaims regarding potential victories.</p><p>Major political parties have already begun to declare their expectations. Ram Madhav, the BJP’s in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir elections said they were confident to inch closer to the majority mark.</p><p>“Whatever is short, for that we will see who will have the seats to come with us and form the government,” he said in an interview with a national TV channel.</p><p>In the 90 seats J&K Assembly, to secure a simple majority, a party or a coalition required 46 MLAs. Independent candidates and smaller parties may play a decisive role in government formation as the mandate is expected to be highly fractured.</p><p>Aware that the National Conference-Congress alliance may fall short of 46 mark, Congress party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Tariq Karra said the alliance is open to taking support of like-minded parties and individuals for government formation “if such a need arises.”</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | Doors open for like-minded parties, individuals, says Congress chief Karra.<p>“What we can see is that the people have voted in favour of the alliance or to keep the BJP out of power corridors, which is a good thing,” he said and added if the need arises, “our doors are open for all like-minded people, forces, parties and even individuals.”</p><p>NC vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah while expressing confidence of the alliance victory in the polls, said, “God willing, we will form the government after October 8.”</p><p>People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has already made it clear that the next government in J&K cannot be formed without the support of her party.</p>.<p>Polling for all the 90 assembly seats concluded peacefully on October 1, with the Election Commission reporting an overall turnout of approximately 64 per cent. As the countdown to October 8 begins, the atmosphere in J&K is charged with anticipation.</p><p>Whichever party emerges victorious will need to navigate the complex political landscape of the region, where public sentiment and local issues play a pivotal role in governance. The counting process will commence at 9 am on Tuesday, and results are expected to unfold throughout the day.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p>