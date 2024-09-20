Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | How to register to vote offline

1. Collect two copies of Form 6 from the office of Electoral Registration Officers or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers or Booth Level Officers, free of charge.

2. Fill out the two copies of Form 6 and submit it to the Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer in person or via post.

3. You may call 1950 in case of any queries.

For those who want to register to vote online, they may visit the Election Commission's Voter Portal.

Who can register to vote?

As per the ECI, one must be an Indian citizen who has attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date i.e., January 1 of the year of revision of the electoral roll; a resident of the polling area of the constituency where they want to be enrolled; and not be disqualified to be enrolled as an elector.