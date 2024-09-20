Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | How to register to vote offline

J&K has polling in three phases and results will be declared on October 8.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 11:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jammu and Kashmir is seeing elections after almost ten years, since Article 370 was abrogated. The first phase out of the three phases of polling has been completed on September 18. Phase 2 is on September 25 and Phase 3 on October 1. Results will be declared on October 8.

With this in mind, here is how one can register to vote offline:

1. Collect two copies of Form 6 from the office of Electoral Registration Officers or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers or Booth Level Officers, free of charge.

2. Fill out the two copies of Form 6 and submit it to the Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer in person or via post.

3. You may call 1950 in case of any queries.

For those who want to register to vote online, they may visit the Election Commission's Voter Portal.

Who can register to vote?

As per the ECI, one must be an Indian citizen who has attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date i.e., January 1 of the year of revision of the electoral roll; a resident of the polling area of the constituency where they want to be enrolled; and not be disqualified to be enrolled as an elector.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2024, 11:07 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirElection CommissionElection FAQsvoter enrolmentJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT