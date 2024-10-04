Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Mirwaiz urges mainstream parties to unite for rights of people post poll results

<p>Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday expressed disappointment over the decision of mainstream political parties in Kashmir to contest the recent Assembly elections separately.</p><p>He hoped that, after the election results, these parties would unite to advocate for the interests and rights of the people in the Union Territory.</p><p>Without naming National Conference, People’s Democratic Party and other smaller valley based parties, Mirwaiz lamented, “It is unfortunate that at this crucial juncture the regional political organizations and individuals could not come together and jointly fight for the great challenges before people.”</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | NC dismisses rumors of backchannel talks with BJP ahead of vote count.<p>“I hope that after the election results, these political parties and individuals will rise to the occasion and collectively prioritize peoples’ interest and safeguarding of their rights, rather than personal and party interests,” he said while addressing Friday sermon at historic Jamia Masjid in old city Srinagar.</p><p>However, the Hurriyat chairman emphasized that civic elections were not a solution to the Kashmir issue and do not reflect the aspirations of the people regarding the ongoing conflict. He pointed out that such elections, particularly following the region’s downgrading in 2019, offer limited real power to residents, especially after amendments that granted extensive authority to the Lieutenant Governor.</p><p>Despite this, Mirwaiz noted a glimmer of hope for the people of J&K, suggesting that civic elections might provide some relief in their daily lives. He also cautioned authorities against attempts to alter significant days in the Islamic calendar, asserting that politicizing religious matters would not be tolerated by the Muslim community in J&K.</p><p>Referring to a recent order from the J&K General Administration Department that postponed a holiday on September 30 for the festival of Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din, he questioned why the Jamia Masjid was being closed during important religious occasions.</p>.After Lok Sabha, Assembly elections, panchayat, ULB polls in Jammu and Kashmir soon.<p>“Can’t you see how people of Kashmir cooperate in the religious festivals of other communities? Don’t you see how we cooperate to make Amarnath Yatra a grand success? Why is Jamia Masjid being locked and prayers disallowed when it is Islamic occasion?” Mirwaiz asked.</p><p>Mirwaiz also cited reports from the US Commission on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-flays-uscirf-report-on-religious-freedom-calls-it-malicious-politically-driven-3218356">International Religious Freedom</a> and the International Federation for Human Rights that address the realities of political detentions and the arrests of religious leaders in J&K.</p><p>He reiterated that the pursuit of a peaceful resolution is strength, not a weakness, and that the Hurriyat Conference remains committed to engaging with the people’s sentiments through dialogue.</p><p>Mirwaiz called for an end to the suffering of families divided by the Line of Control since 1947, as well as the plight of the Kashmiri Pandit community post-1990, affirming that the pulpit of Jamia Masjid has always represented the fight for humanity and the rights of the people of J&K.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p>