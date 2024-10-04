Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Mirwaiz urges mainstream parties to unite for rights of people post poll results

However, the Hurriyat chairman emphasized that civic elections were not a solution to the Kashmir issue and do not reflect the aspirations of the people regarding the ongoing conflict.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 12:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 12:44 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsMirwaiz Umar FarooqJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us