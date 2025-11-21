Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka should End job outsourcing by March 2028: Cabinet sub-committee

Outsourcing of government jobs refers to the process where private agencies companies hire workers to perform work for a government agency.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 01:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 01:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaJobs

Follow us on :

Follow Us