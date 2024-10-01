Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Polling for final 40 seats concludes, nearly 69% voter turnout recorded

The polling, which started at 7 am, involved 415 candidates, including former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Beig. Over 3.9 million voters were eligible, with the Election Commission setting up 5,060 polling stations to facilitate the process. To encourage participation, 240 special polling stations were established in this phase.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP excelled in these seats, winning 18 of 40, followed by the PDP with seven, the National Conference with five, and others securing two each. These seats were vital for the BJP’s coalition government with the PDP.

Having gained voting rights for the first time following the abrogation of Article 370, enthusiastic West Pakistani refugees, Valmiki Samaj and Gorkha community members thronged polling stations in the early hours to exercise their franchise.

Polling took place under tight security in three border districts of north Kashmir—Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora—to ensure a peaceful process. Election officials reported a comprehensive security strategy at all polling stations to ensure peaceful voting.

It was the first assembly elections in ten years in J&K and also a first in the Union Territory after the abrogation of special status under Article 370 in August 2019. According to an EC statement J&K saw a 7 per cent increase in the number of candidates contesting from assembly elections in 2014.

Women candidates also made a significant leap, increasing from 28 to 43 in the corresponding period, while independent candidates saw a 26 per cent rise, further contributing to the expanding electoral landscape and grassroots political participation, it said.

The election witnessed a multi-cornered fight for the 90 seats. While the NC and the Congress are fighting the elections in an alliance, the People's Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two other major players.

As voting concluded peacefully across all phases, attention now turns to the election results. The outcome will reveal whether the NC-Congress alliance succeeds or if the PDP can regain ground, or how the BJP's changes since the abrogation of Article 370 will impact the region. Results will be announced on October 8.