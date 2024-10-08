Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024 | How did the turncoats perform

<p>Ninety seats in Jammu and Kashmir (47 in Kashmir and 43 in Jammu) went to the polls in a three phases phases -- September 18, September 25 on October 5, the results of which were announced today.</p><p>The elections and the subsequent results assumed significance as this was the first elections held in the valley since Jammu and Kashmir was divested of its statehood and was reorganised as a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.</p><p>Though most of the exit polls and elections pundits had predicted a hung assembly, the results came as a little bit of a surprise with National Conference regaining power. </p>.<p>Just like other states there were many who switched camps ahead of the polls. </p><p>In Channapora Assembly segment, Altaf Bukhari, the ex-PDP man who floated Apni Party was engaged in a a tough battle with National Conference candidate and businessman Mushtaq Guroo with the latter winning by a majority of he won with 5,688 votes. </p><p>Hilal Ahmad Wani, who was a Congress follower and joined BJP just ahead of the polls finished third in the same constituency. </p><p>In Pampore BJP's decision to field Shokwat Gayoor, who had joined the party recently backfired as he lost to National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi. </p><p>Among the notable figures who made headlines for switching sides was Taj Mohiuddin, a senior leader who recently left Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) to rejoin the Congress.</p><p>Though he lost from Uri constituency from where he contested an an independent, he put up a brave fight and finished second to National Conference's Sajjad Shafi, who won with a majority of 14,469. </p><p>Two-time MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, who joined the BJP last year, won elections from Chenani segment, defeating his nearest rival and former minister Harsh Dev Singh by a margin of 15,611 votes. </p><p>Singh, who heads National Panthers Party (India), is the cousin of Mankotia who polled 47,990 votes.</p> .<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-results-live-updates-congress-bjp-aap-inld-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-arvind-kejriwal-nayab-singh-saini-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-news-3222540">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-congress-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-national-conference-pdp-engineer-rashid-election-commission-news-3222564">J&K Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-result-updates-live-news-jk-congress-nc-bjp-pdp-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-abdullah-omar-abdullah-narendra-modi-enginner-rashid-latest-election-commission-3222468">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. 