Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Political slugfest over L-G's power to nominate five MLAs

Facing imminent defeat, the BJP is playing desperate games to engineer a majority and hoping for a hung assembly to aid them in their subterfuge. They know that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have given a clear mandate to the INC-NC alliance. To undo this democratic process,…
All of the five MLAs nominated by LG are BJP members or associated with the party. Brazen pre result rigging & shameful manipulation. Might as well have nominated all 90 members instead. Why even hold elections? 1987s stolen election took J&K to the brink. Yet no lessons learnt?