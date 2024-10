Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | No resolution on Article 370, scaling down on J&K's statehood demand huge setback: PDP

The reactions came after a Jammu-based newspaper carried a report that the cabinet had passed a resolution urging the Centre to restore J&K's statehood. The report also said that the chief minister will travel to Delhi to handover the draft of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.