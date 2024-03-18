J&K narco-terror financing module case: SIA files charge-sheet in against LeT terrorists

Lone, who hails from the Kashmir Valley, is an active terrorist of the LeT operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the officials said.

They said Khoja was arrested in September last year when he was transporting a consignment of heroin weighing 3.565 kg. The value of the seized narcotics was estimated to be more than Rs 25 crore, the officials added.

Khoja and Lone along with members of terrorist organisations had hatched a criminal conspiracy to raise funds by illegally smuggling and trafficking narcotics from across the border, the SIA said.