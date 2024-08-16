'Better late than never': Political parties express cautious optimism after J&K poll announcement

Srinagar: The Election Commission's (EC) announcement of assembly poll dates in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday triggered a variety of reactions from political leaders across the spectrum.

While many welcomed the decision as a positive step toward reviving democratic processes in the region, concerns were also raised about the timing and political context.

Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister and leader of the National Conference, expressed cautious optimism, describing the announcement as “better late than never.” However, he urged the EC to address concerns regarding the recent large-scale reshuffling of senior police and civil administration officers in the Union Territory (UT).

Abdullah also questioned the decision to spread voting over three phases, noting that this condensed schedule is rare, recalling the elections of 1987-1988 in J&K. He added that the National Conference is prepared for the elections and will soon launch its campaign.