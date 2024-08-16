'Better late than never': Political parties express cautious optimism after J&K poll announcement

Srinagar: The Election Commission's (EC) announcement of assembly poll dates in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday triggered a variety of reactions from political leaders across the spectrum.
While many welcomed the decision as a positive step toward reviving democratic processes in the region, concerns were also raised about the timing and political context.
Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister and leader of the National Conference, expressed cautious optimism, describing the announcement as “better late than never.” However, he urged the EC to address concerns regarding the recent large-scale reshuffling of senior police and civil administration officers in the Union Territory (UT).
Abdullah also questioned the decision to spread voting over three phases, noting that this condensed schedule is rare, recalling the elections of 1987-1988 in J&K. He added that the National Conference is prepared for the elections and will soon launch its campaign.
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress party echoed this sentiment, with vice-president Ravinder Sharma labeling the announcement “better late than never.” Sharma emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been waiting for assembly elections for six years.
He mentioned that while the Congress had advocated for the restoration of full statehood before holding elections, the party welcomes the EC's decision. Sharma also expressed hope that the EC will ensure a level playing field and provide adequate security without discrimination.
The BJP's J&K in-charge, Tarun Chugh, also welcomed the announcement, stating that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K has moved beyond Article 370. Chugh expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections, citing the people's faith in PM Modi.
Senior CPM leader M Y Tarigami welcomed the announcement of the poll dates as well. “We welcome the statement of the EC that it will be a full democratic exercise by ensuring level playing field to all parties and contestants besides sufficient security for candidates and voters as well,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that Jammu and Kashmir would vote on September 18 and 25, and October 1, with the results expected on October 4.
