ST body seeks clarification on nine reserved Assembly seats in J&K

AJKGBOCC chairman Mohd Anwar Chowdhary said confusion is prevailing within the ST communities after the Election Commission announced three-phased elections, beginning September 18, with certain leaders from newly inducted ST communities expressing their desire to fight the elections from the ST reserved seats.

“We want the government to come out with a clarification as soon as possible…We strongly believe that only the ST groups classified as ST-I are eligible to contest the reserved ST seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections,” he said.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 was passed by Parliament in August 2019, bifurcating the state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and extended national laws to the region.

As per the act, a delimitation commission, which was constituted in March 2020, submitted its report which came into force on May 20, 2022, reserving nine seats for STs and seven for Scheduled Castes among the total 90 seats.