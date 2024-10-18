Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | NDA seat-sharing deal announced; BJP gets 68, AJSU 10, JD(U) 2, LJP (Ram Vilas) 1

While making the announcement, Sarma also said that after the INDIA Alliance announces their candidates, the NDA partners could make small changes to the lists of candidates. “Any changes, purely for strategic purposes, cannot be ruled out now,” Sarma said.

On a query on who will be the chief ministerial face of the Alliance, Sarma said that no such decision has been made yet. “The elections will be contested under the leadership of our local leaders and Karyakartas. The CM face will be decided after the elections,” Sarma said.

The press briefing was also attended by union minister Shivraj Chouhan, AJSU president Sudesh Mahto, and BJP state president Babulal Marandi.

Elections to the 81-member assembly will be held in two phases – on November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.