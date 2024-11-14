Fact Check | Altered video of Amit Shah shared as him 'disrespecting' Jharkhand BJP leaders

<p>A video of Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/webqoof/interpol-most-wanted-list-home-minister-amit-shah-canada-viral-graphic-fact-check" rel="nofollow">Amit Shah</a> is being circulated to claim that he recently disrespected former Chief Ministers of <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/webqoof/hemant-soren-free-shrouds-kafan-in-jharkhand-2021-covid-19-elections-fact-check" rel="nofollow">Jharkhand</a>, <a href="https://www.thequint.com/opinion/jharkhand-elections-champai-soren-rebellion-jmm-hemant-implications-if-he-joins-bjp" rel="nofollow">Champai Soren</a> and Babulal Marandi,<strong> </strong>during a public event.</p><p><strong>What did the video show?: </strong>In the 26-seconds-long clip, Shah could be heard saying, "Babulal come forward, Dineshananda come forward, Champai come forward, Champai, Oo, come forward."</p><p><strong>Who shared it?: </strong>Congress party's Social Media Chairperson Supriya Shrinate shared the video with a caption in Hindi that said, "Such an insult! Just because the people you are calling are tribals. Amit Shah, why are you so irritated with the tribals?"</p>.<p>Shrinate's post had gained over <strong>eight lakh views</strong> on the platform. You can view archives of similar claims <a href="https://archive.is/fe56w" rel="nofollow">here</a>, <a href="https://archive.is/J5Jzl" rel="nofollow">here</a>, and <a href="https://ghostarchive.org/archive/QvM68" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p><p><strong>What are the facts?: </strong>The video has been altered to remove the portion, where Shah could be seen addressing the two former CMs as "Champai <em>Ji</em>" and "Babulal <em>Ji</em>."</p>.Viral image of Priyanka Gandhi wearing a cross has been digitally altered.<p><strong>What did a longer version show?: </strong>On going through the official YouTube handle of Shah, we were able to find the longer version of the <a href="https://perma.cc/4FQF-T7WC" rel="nofollow">viral clip published</a> on 3 November.</p><ul><li><p>The live stream was shared with a caption that said, "HM Shri Amit Shah addresses Public Rally in Ghatsila, Jharkhand (03 Nov 2024)."</p></li><li><p>It showed the Home Minister addressing the public ahead of the state assembly elections. He was accompanied with other BJP leaders as well.</p></li></ul>.<p><strong>At around the 22:45, Shah could be heard saying, "Will you further strengthen Modi </strong><em><strong>ji</strong></em><strong>'s hands? Babulal </strong><em><strong>ji</strong></em><strong>, come forward. Babulal, come forward. Dineshananda, come forward. Champai </strong><em><strong>ji</strong></em><strong>, come forward. Champai </strong><em><strong>ji, </strong></em><strong>come forward.</strong></p>.<p><strong>News report: </strong>We conducted a keyword search on YouTube and found the live-stream of the entire event uploaded on the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeWWF9QE99k" rel="nofollow">official channel</a> of <em>Asian News International (ANI) News</em>.</p><ul><li><p>It was posted on 3 November and was titled, "LIVE: HM Amit Shah addresses public meeting in Ghatshila |Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 | BJP. "</p></li><li><p>One could hear Shah saying (22:30), Babulal <em>ji</em>, come forward brother. Babulal, come forward. Dineshananda, come forward. Champai <em>ji</em>, come forward. Champai <em>ji, Oo, </em>come forward. Will you help all three of our candidates win with a huge majority?. Will you press the button carrying the lotus symbol?..."</p></li></ul>.<p><strong>Conclusion: </strong>This video has been edited to mislead the viewers.</p>.<p><em>This story was originally published by <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/webqoof/hm-amit-shah-disrespected-champai-soren-babulal-marandi-jharkhand-viral-video-fact-check#read-more">The Quint</a>, and republished by Deccan Herald as part of the Shakti Collective.</em></p>