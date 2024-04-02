Hot air balloon put up to aware people about voters' rights in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district

Chaibasa: The administration in tribal-dominated Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, which has been affected by Maoist activities, has put up a giant sky balloon to aware people of their rights to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The hot air balloon, put up at a height of 100 feet in Chaibasa, the district headquarters, is part of a massive campaign programme, also launched in far-flung areas to encourage voters to exercise their franchise.

Innovative ways such as the opening of 1,284 'Chunav Pathshala' and 72 electoral literacy camps, are being adopted under the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to make voters remember the poll day, Deputy Commissioner-cum-district election officer, West Singhbhum, Kuldeep Chaudhary told PTI.

The Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat, known for one of Asia's thickest Saal forests, will go to polls on May 13.

SVEEP is the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India to educate, spread awareness and promote literacy among voters in India.

"SVEEP activities have been intensified in the district to increase the voter turnout. A massive hot air balloon is put up at a height of 100 feet in the heart of Chaibasa with a message that urges people to exercise their franchise on May 13," Chaudhary told PTI.

The innovative idea, conceived by Chaibasa Sub Divisional Magistrate Animesh Ranjan and Assistant Collector Shruti Rajlakshmi under the SVEEP programme has been attracting the masses, the deputy commissioner said.